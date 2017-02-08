IIUI rector suggests links with Islamic seminaries

Dr Masoom says seminaries responsible for dissemination of religious knowledge, values in society

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Rector Dr Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai on Wednesday called for a linkage of madaris and contemporary educational institutions.

He was addressing the concluding session of a four-day University Certification Programme (UCP) for religious teachers organised by the Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD). The course was specially organised for the participants hailing from WANA, South Waziristan, a press release said.

“Madaris have a vital place in a society as they are responsible for dissemination of Islamic knowledge and values,” Dr Masoom said. He said universities and madaris, together, could be helpful in bringing constructive changes in the society.

He urged that madaris students should be brought into the main stream of educational system. Talking about the women education, IIUI Rector said educated women could change the society and education was necessary for female. He said the IIUI was conducting outreach programmes and it had organised many orientation programmes with the students of madaris.

He also hailed the role of the IRD for conducting programmes of inter-faith harmony. The session was also attended by IRD Executive Director Dr Husn ul Amin, Madrisa Darul uloom Mohtamim D Taj Muhammad, and other relevant officials of the institute.