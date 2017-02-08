Hrithik Roshan wants to return to his “happiest” days

Hrithik Roshan says he is looking forward to getting back to his “happiest days,” when he was concentrating on the creative process of filmmaking.

The Kaabil actor – who is celebrating the positive response to his latest release – said, “As an artist, we should concentrate on the creative process of filmmaking. So, when I was in the creative genre, those were my happiest days. Currently, I am looking to get back in my happiest days.”

He continued, “I was confident that Kaabil is a good film and would get a good response. But the way people have showered love for the film is unexpected and overwhelming. This is a big success for the entire team.”

Hrithik spoke on the sidelines of the 3rd Bright Awards 2017 here on Monday. What’s the best compliment he has received for Kaabil? “From my children. They said Kaabil is the best Hindi film ever made,” said the father of two.