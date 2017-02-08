GCU fine arts students display final projects

The outgoing batch of Government College University (GCU)’s Fine Arts Department displayed their brand and social issue advertisement campaigns on Wednesday as part of their final projects.

GVU Vice Chancellor Prof Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the exhibition at the university’s Professor Abdus Salam Hall, where different organisations had been invited to view the students’ digital artwork and offer them work based on their projects.

As many as 21 final year students displayed their projects which comprised of complete advertisement packages, including billboards, posters, press and electronic media advertisements, calendars, pamphlets, and social media pages for the promotion of their chosen social issues and brands.

A project, designed to launch a social welfare organisation named ‘Khoj’ for people who are considered imperfect due to their disabilities i.e. the physically challenged, the mentally ill, or khwaja-sira etc, remained the centre of attraction. Talking about her work, Iqra Chaudhry said that the there was nothing perfect in the world, so we must treat all humans equally despite their imperfections.

Speaking on the occasion, GCU Fine Arts Department Chairman Irfanullah Babar said that there had been a major shift in the market from manual art to digital art in the last decade. However, he said that creativity, imagination, technical knowledge and aesthetic sense were necessary for the both kinds of art.

Faculty member Amna Anwaar said this was the second outgoing batch of the Bachelor of Fine Arts programme, and there was not a single student in the previous batch who hadn’t received a job offer from a reputed company before the final examinations.