Female MPAs trained regarding their laws, rights

The Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) conducted a one-day training session for female MPAs and members of the Punjab Women Parliamentary Caucus (PWPC) on ‘Inheritance Law and the Rights of Women’ at the Punjab Assembly.

The participants were informed about the laws and legal procedures related to inheritance. They were also trained regarding family laws, anti-harassment laws, and reproductive health laws. The training was opened by PCSW Chairperson Fauzia Viqar with an overview of the measures taken by the government of Punjab and remarks by PWPC Convener Kanwal Nouman regarding the plan of the caucus for the members’ capacity building.

Fauzia Viqar said that the training will enhance the knowledge and understanding of female MPAs regarding key laws in recent years in the province and in Pakistan. As part of a larger collaborative effort between the PCSW and PWPC, it is hoped that more interaction between their respective members will pave the way towards the development and empowerment of women in the Punjab.

During the question and answer session, women members asked their queries regarding inheritance laws and implementation procedures. At the end of the training session, it was decided that the training series ought to be continued for other topics too.