CM orders probe into firing incident on Basra, other PPP workers

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the recent firing incident in which Shaukat Basra of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party and other party workers were shot at in Haroonabad.

Sargodha RPO Zulfiqar Hameed will head the committee, while the additional IG complaints, Punjab CPO Syed Khurram Ali and the Punjab special branch SSP Punjab will be its members.

The committee will investigate the firing incident from every aspect and find out causes of the incident besides determining those responsible for the incident, and present their report in 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the chief minister expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives when a train hit a rickshaw near Okara. He expressed sympathies and condolences with the aggrieved families, and directed the administration to ensure the provision of the best available treatment to those injured.