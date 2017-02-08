CM Khattak directs for merger of SIDB into EZDMC

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed for the merger of Small Industrial Development Board (SIDB) in Economic Zone and Development Management Committee (EZDMC), extension of electricity to Hayatabad Industrial Estate to be produced from natural gas, and the involvement of board of directors in the working group for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

He directed this while presiding over the 11th board of directors meeting of the EZDMC here at Chief Minister Secretariat. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the western route stood part of the CPEC and was reflected in the previous JCC meeting of the CPEC. “We had no objection to any route of the CPEC but, certainly, we had a principle stand that the rights of the backwards areas should be protected, and a road should pass through these areas under CPEC,” he said.

Khattak said his government succeeded to make seven mega projects part of the CPEC and some other projects would be negotiated in the next meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC). He assured that projects that might not become part of the CPEC would be marketed in the Beijing roadshow towards the end of March. The Chinese government had already agreed to invest in multiple projects, he said, adding the investment would come from the top Chinese company.

The CM said he had suggested the Chinese companies collaborate with Pakistani investors.

Khattak highlighted the role of teamwork, adding that different departments should interact with each other and distribute their works, as the next few months were of prime importance to the province. This province was on a fast track for rapid industrialisation; therefore, a proper mechanism was needed, he added. He directed against the dead investment and wastage of resources.

The chief minister also sought a proposal for the extension of electricity to Hayatabad Industrial Estate through conversion of natural gas for the production of electricity. He also highlighted that the production of 1,700 MW of electricity from surface water resources had already been included in the CPEC, adding greater Peshawar mass transit was approved by the JCC. The project—already agreed by the federal railway ministry—would link Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, and Dargai. He also indicated the upgradation of Indus Highway, along with the establishment of industrial zones linking Kohat from Jand. He directed to give final touches to the preparation for the roadshow, which is to be conducted in Beijing towards the end of March.