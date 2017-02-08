Cabinet makes ECP autonomous

The Commission has been given financial, administrative and functional freehand

UNHCR appreciates cabinet’s new policy on Afghan refugees

Federal Cabinet on Tuesday accorded approval to Electoral Reforms Bill – paving the way for envisaging “total financial, administrative and functional autonomy” to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

However, the bill did not touch upon implementation of articles 62 and 63 because the committee failed to evolve consensus on the issue. Hence, the issue of the implementation of ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ for all candidates has not been touched upon in the draft legislation.

The proposed law, which will grant financial and administrative autonomy to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), is expected to be presented to the Parliament next month for enactment.

The ECP would be empowered to take disciplinary action against officials deputed from other departments and ministries for election purpose. The Bill has been prepared by the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms with majority vote.

The proposed law is expected to be tabled in the National Assembly next month for enactment by the Parliament.

The cabinet, which met here with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the chair, discussed 33-point agenda, dropping the FATA Reforms Bill which triggered an outcry by FATA parliamentarians who lodged their protest in the National Assembly carrying black bands.

Under the draft bill, the election commission would be required to prepare a comprehensive action plan six months ahead of the general elections — seeking input and objections from the political parties and candidates.

A formal complaint system would be introduced enabling candidates and political parties to lodge complaints about malpractices before elections and redressal of their issues.

The new law aims at removing anomalies found in 2013 General Elections. Under the proposal, the vote counting and results would be done at respective polling stations while the Form-14, containing result, would be transmitted to the Returning Officers (ROs) as well as the ECP through a mobile application to ensure prompt transmission of results.

In case victory margin is less than five per cent or 10,000 votes, the recounting would be mandatory on the spot. Moreover, a uniform system of printing of ballot papers would also be introduced for all constituencies.

Special measures would be taken to encourage enlistment of women voters in case there was a difference of more than 10 per cent in the number of male and female voters.

Under the reforms package, any citizen would be automatically registered as a voter once he or she was issued a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) and no application would be needed for the purpose.

All the political parties would have to issue five per cent tickets to female candidates on general seats.

Disabled voters would be provided postal ballot facility while delimitation of constituencies would be carried out after every ten years.

Repatriation policy on Afghan refugees

The cabinet also approved Afghan Refugees Repatriation and Management Policy, allowing an extension in the stay of registered refugees in the country till December 31, 2017.

The policy however recommended that the Afghans cross-border movement would now be regulated through the visa regime and their entry passes would be linked with it.

The policy calls for strict implementation of Pakistan’s immigration laws along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and ensuring that those without visas are not allowed entry into the country.

Under the policy, the interior ministry has been directed to expedite the process of registering refugees, which is already underway.

During the meeting it was also decided that 50 bunkers will be built along the Pakistan-India Working Boundary to provide refuge to villagers living in the area during incidents of cross-border firing between India and Pakistan.

The meeting also agreed that the families of those killed in such incidents will be given Rs0.5 million as compensation. Families of those injured in fire exchanges will be given Rs0.15m in compensation.

The cabinet under the Prime Minister’s Healthcare Programme gave approval for issuance of additional funds for treatment of patients suffering from fatal diseases, including kidney, liver, bone marrow transplant and various forms of cancer.

The cabinet decided that 46 modern hospitals having 100 to 500 beds capacity would be built in all parts of the country on emergency basis to provide the latest healthcare facilities to the poor. A Health Infrastructure Development and Management Company (HIDMC) would also be established.

UNHCR welcomes Pakistan’s new policy on Afghan refugees

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has welcomed the federal cabinet’s decision to adopt a national policy relating to the management of refugees and Afghans nationals in Pakistan.

UNHCR Representative in Pakistan Indrika Ratwatte said: “Today’s announcement is a step change for Afghan refugees and those Afghans without documentation living in Pakistan. The introduction of a visa regime has a potentially transformative impact on people’s daily lives.”

“UNHCR appreciates the Government of Pakistan’s support to Afghan refugees for nearly four decades. UNHCR will continue to seek robust international support for voluntary repatriation and more equitable responsibility-sharing to fully support Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan.”