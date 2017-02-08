Cabinet drops FATA reforms package from agenda

Lawmakers from tribal areas not happy with the government

Visibly furious and enraged lawmakers from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Tuesday registered their protest in the National Assembly and vent their anger over the federal government for dropping ‘FATA Reforms Bill’ from the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

The federal cabinet was due to take up the FATA Reforms Bill but the meeting decided to defer it after consensus could not be achieved over the issue. FATA Reforms Bill was passed by National Assembly in the previous session.

While talking to media outside the Parliament, despite being treasury member, the FATA lawmakers’ parliamentary leader Shah G Gul Afridi warned the government to implement FATA reforms till March 12 failing which the tribal people would encircle the PM House and the presidency, and they would not allow anyone to carry out official business.

However, Afridi was quite measured in lodging his protest inside the parliament on the last day of 39th session of the Assembly, by registering comparatively a symbolic protest over the issue.

Speaking on a point of order, Afridi said people from FATA have been facing discrimination as the government is reluctant to merge it with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We are facing discrimination despite the fact we have been loyal to the state of Pakistan and never raised slogans against Pakistan,” he said. PML-N member from FATA, Shahabuddin Khan, staged protest by putting plastic tap on his lips and wearing black arm bands. He also staged a walkout from the House.

Aftab Khan Sherpao of the QWP said it seemed as if restrictions had been put on passage of FATA reforms in the cabinet meeting. He said perhaps prime minister looks under pressure. However, it would be an achievement far superior than the CPEC if FATA reforms are approved by the federal government.

Sahibzada Tariqullah said that FATA reforms must be implemented without a change, else the protesters would teach a lesson to ruling party. Mehmood Achkazai said it was a must to approve FATA reforms package and it would be wrong to fool the tribal people.

Other FATA members were also eager to raise their voice when deputy speaker abruptly prorogued the House due to lack of quorum. PTI’s Junaid Akbar, ostensibly due to not getting the floor to speak, pointed out quorum when less than 60 members were present in the house.

Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi criticized PTI’s member for pointing out quorum. “It was a private member day. Agenda of opposition was being discussed and you (Junaid Akbar) pointed out quorum,” deputy speaker remarked.

Opposition MNA Shazia Marri, on a resolution about improving PTV’s performance, said there was a need to create proper atmosphere for women employees. “Women harassment should not be there in department,” she said.

Winding up debate, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha has said that number of steps have been taken to improve the performance of Pakistan Television.