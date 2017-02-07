Sindh IGP calls for changing British-era laws to fight crime

Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja on Tuesday (Today) called for a change in laws inherited by Pakistan from the British colonial era in order to improve the efficiency of policing to fight crime in the current time period.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the IGP addressed the challenges faced by the Sindh police force.

Khawaja raised questions about the efficacy of colonial-era laws, claiming that they must be changed in order to enable the police force to serve society.

“The first thing we need to do to make the police a viable institution is to change the law,” he said.