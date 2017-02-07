Setting the record straight

The entirety of PTI’s politics is based on mistruths. Its spokesperson’s statements regarding Shahid Hamid’s involvement in the Panama Case are a pack of lies. In the case of the Orange Line Train case, Shahid Hamid was counsel for NESPAK, not the Government of Punjab (GoP). The allegations that he received a fee of PKR 3 crore from the GoP is a figment of Fawad Chaudhry’s imagination. Shahid Hamid was paid PKR 20 lakh by NESPAK – Fawad Chaudhry should set the record straight. PTI’s leadership should try telling the truth for a change. They’re trying to win a court case with newspaper clippings.

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan

(GoP Spokesperson)