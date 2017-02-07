PIA plane escorted by Britain’s fighter jets after terror threat

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight was escorted to London’s Stansted airport by Royal Air Force aircraft after a report of a ‘suspicious object’ on the flight.

According to PIA spokesperson Daniyal Gillani, UK authorities received some vague security threat through an anonymous phone call regarding PIA’s Lahore-Heathrow flight PK-757 before its landing, after which, the aircraft was diverted to Stansted airport under the standard procedures.

“Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this afternoon from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft,” the Defence Ministry said. “The aircraft was intercepted and safely escorted to the airport,” the ministry said.

Flight PK-757 carrying more than 200 passengers took off from Lahore and landed at about 3pm UK time.