US President Donald Trump is taking a prescription drug with potentially threatening side effects.

While speaking to the New York Times, Trump’s personal physician Dr Harold N Bornstein revealed that the president was taking additional drugs: an antibiotic to control a minor skin condition that causes redness called rosacea and Finasteride – a prostrate drug often taking for hair loss.

In 2015, Dr Bornstein declared that “If elected, Mr Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” Followed by a peculiar four-paragraph letter detailing Trump’s medical prescriptions: daily dose of aspirin, cholesterol and lipids drugs, and an appendectomy at the age of 10.

The second letter, however, stated that Trump got his appendectomy at age 11 not 10. Released a year later, the medical letter stuck to the same prescription drugs.