US President Donald Trump is taking a prescription drug with potentially threatening side effects.
While speaking to the New York Times, Trump’s personal physician Dr Harold N Bornstein revealed that the president was taking additional drugs: an antibiotic to control a minor skin condition that causes redness called rosacea and Finasteride – a prostrate drug often taking for hair loss.
UK speaker says opposed to allowing Trump to address parliament
In 2015, Dr Bornstein declared that “If elected, Mr Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” Followed by a peculiar four-paragraph letter detailing Trump’s medical prescriptions: daily dose of aspirin, cholesterol and lipids drugs, and an appendectomy at the age of 10.
The second letter, however, stated that Trump got his appendectomy at age 11 not 10. Released a year later, the medical letter stuck to the same prescription drugs.
What is Finasteride?
It is a prescription drug to combat male-pattern baldness. Marketed as Propecia, the drug was first approved for prostrate treatment in 1992, half a decade later it was re-approved as a treatment for hair-loss despite research suggesting potential side effects as sexual dysfunction.
A 2012 study found 96% of the men who had used the finasteride, continued to suffer from the side-effects after treatment. Another study associated suicidal tendencies as a possible side-effect while a research published in 2013 showed symptoms of anxiety and depression in finasteride patients – abnormal neuroactive steroid levels and heightened testosterone.