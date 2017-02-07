NA body to do on-the-spot property evaluation

The sub-committee of the NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization Monday decided to have on-the-spot observation and consultation with stakeholders for evaluation of real-estate prices to help remove anomalies in the assessments.

The meeting of the committee was held here under the chairmanship of MNA Mian Abdul Mannan which among others was attended by MNA Syed Mustafa Mehmud, representatives from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and real-estate stakeholders.

The meeting was held to resolve anomalies regarding FBR valuation table on property tax consultation of the stakeholders. The committee chairman said that the committee would visit Karachi soon to have thorough discussion with the provincial revenue departments and the real-stakeholders to have proper assessment of the property. Similar meetings would also be held with the stakeholders of Lahore, Faisalabad and other cities, he added.

He assured the real-estate representatives that the sub-committee was formed with the sole purpose to remove the anomalies, adding that the working on property prices was started in 2016 and this process would be completed within three years.