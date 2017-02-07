Masood briefs EU lawmakers on rights violations in Kashmir

BRUSSELS: Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan accompanied by Pakistan’s Ambassador to EU, Mrs Naghmana A. Hashmi, held meetings with Members of European Parliament Jean Lambert, and Gianni Pittella, briefing them on continued human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The two informed the MEPs about the Pakistan’s stance for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue according to the United Nationsas resolution on the matter, which provide for free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir.

He said that massive human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir demanded the immediate attention of the EU as it is a major flag bearer of Human Rights. He added that the atrocities being committed by the 700,000 heavily armed Indian occupying forces in Indian occupied Kashmir cannot go unanswered any longer.

The President said that the Kashmir issue was not simply a bilateral one between India and Pakistan, but an issue of conscience for the entire international community, and urged the international community to help in the peaceful resolution of this long standing issue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.