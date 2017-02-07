Man tries to set himself alight in front of Kaaba

4 hours ago
TOPSHOTS Muslim pilgrims circle counterclockwise Islam's holiest shrine, the Kaaba, at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca, late on September 20, 2015. The annual hajj pilgrimage begins on September 22, and more than a million faithful have already flocked to Saudi Arabia in preparation for what will for many be the highlight of their spiritual lives. AFP PHOTO / MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH

A man tried to set himself alight with gasoline beside the Kaaba, the black-clad building towards which the world’s Muslims face to pray, inside Makkah’s Grand Mosque late on Monday but was arrested before he could do so, police in Saudi Arabia said.

“His actions suggest that he is mentally ill,” the mosque’s police service said in a statement, adding without elaborating that police would take measures to address the incident. Police said the man was in his 40s.

A video clip circulating on social media showed a man being hustled away from the Kaaba by pilgrims and security guards. Reuters was not able to verify the footage.



