Lawyers boycott court proceedings over kidnapping of judge

MIRPURKHAS: The legal fraternity of Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar and Tharparkar boycotted Court proceedings on Tuesday. The boycott came on the appeal of Sindh Bar Council over the alleged kidnapping of a judge.

According to details, Senior Civil Judge and Assistant Session

Judge of Khipro, Ghulam Murtaza Jatt, was allegedly kidnapped on Monday from Tando Allahyar. The Kidnapper’s also made away with the judge’s car.

On hearing about the alleged kidnapping, lawyers boycotted court proceedings for the entire day and staged protests.

Leaders of Bar Association Mirpurkhas, condemned the kidnapping and demanded that the Sindh government provide suitable security to the legal fraternity.