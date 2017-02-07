Lahore Eat 2017: The food fest to begin on Feb, 17

LAHORE: Lahore Eat 2017, the biggest and most popular food festival has been rescheduled from its original dates to the 17th, 18th, and 19th February 2017.

The event will take place at Jilani Park (Race Course).

In a meeting held at the District Coordination Office, the local government officials advised the event organisers to postpone the festival due to security concerns. After consulting thoroughly with all relevant departments and agencies, it has been mutually decided to shift the event forward by one week to the new dates, 17th-19th February.

The festival is built around the idea of creating a common platform for all those who love food. From renowned and well-established eateries to local street vendors and exciting new ventures, Lahore Eat is a festival that celebrates the incredible diversity of food that Lahore has to offer.

For three days, Jilani Park will transform into a veritable foodie wonderland, with entertainment and fun-filled activities for the families.