Improving ties with neighbours

The need to win friends and influence people in Trump era

Before an unpredictable Trump starts creating problems for Pakistan, the country needs to concentrate on removing its differences with the countries in the region. What Ahsan Iqbal said about trying to engage India after its provincial elections is encouraging. Pakistan should meanwhile try to settle differences with Afghanistan from where positive signals are coming after a long time. A senior Afghan High Peace Council member has visited Islamabad. Pakistan’s parliamentarians and media persons are reportedly being invited to Kabul. Afghan ambassador Zakhilwal explained to the Afghan media that the diplomat at Afghanistan’s Karachi Consulate had been killed by an Afghan guard to ensure that the incident was not used by interested lobbies in his country to fan sentiments against Pakistan.

The Chinese government is playing an important role in bringing Pakistan and Afghanistan together. On Monday Chinese Special Envoy for Afghanistan Deng Xijun called on Ashraf Ghani to remove Kabul’s apprehensions. He explained that the Chinese government had advised the Taliban to enter into negotiations with Ghani administration which Beijing considered the legitimate government in Kabul. China had also told the Taliban that recourse to violence on their part had created favourable conditions for ISIS’ entry in the region. Also that China could ask Pakistan to revive the quadrilateral dialogue if this suited Kabul.

Terrorism remains at the centre stage of Pakistan’s intercourse with close friends, possible allies and opponents. China considers terrorism a threat to its unity. So does Russia. China’s Commissioner for Counter Terrorism and Security is currently on a three-day visit to Pakistan. He has already met NSA Janjua and PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. The later assured the Chinese official hat Islamabad firmly opposes any attempt to undermine China’s sovereignty. Further that Pakistan will continue to support China’s efforts to combat the three evils of terrorism, extremism and separatism. Pakistan army and civil law enforcement agencies have played a historic role in dislodging the terrorist networks from the country. There is a need now to take on their remnants effectively.