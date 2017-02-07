Education dept narrows down headmistress and headmaster candidates

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that the final list of candidates who have passed exams for the posts of headmasters/headmistresses through the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) has been sent to chief minister (CM) for approval.

“As soon as the CM signs the summary, the successful candidates will be offered appointment letters,” he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Tuesday, said a statement.

He admitted that it had taken a considerable amount of time to identify eligible candidates but the delay was a natural consequence of ensuring transparency and making correct decisions.

Regarding the conduction of exams for secondary and higher secondary classes, the minister said that the decision in this regard and assignment of teachers for census duties would be finalised in the meeting of the steering committee that would be held on February 8.

“The census is going to be held under the directives of the supreme court and the Sindh education department will take all possible efforts to implement the orders of the court in letter and spirit,” he added.