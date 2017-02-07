In every part of Pakistan trees are being cut down and the forests are being decreased day by day. This is a huge loss or the wild lives for animals and some humans who sheltering in the forests if the forest would be cut down then there will be no place for them to live. Due to a lack of a ban on cutting forests Pakistan is known to have the highest rate of deforestation in all Asia. The cutting of forests can bring more droughts in Pakistan and after these forests there would be nothing to protect the ozone layer. I want to request to the government ban deforestation in Pakistan.

Mehraj Altaf

Turbat