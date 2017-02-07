Careem plans to expand into 30 more cities

The online cab-hailing service Careem has said it plans to invest $150 million in Pakistan over the course of the next five years.

In a statement addressing their customers, Careem revealed they are looking to expand into at least 30 more cities of the country within the next few years, a plan which will create up to a million jobs under the company’s growing umbrella. The company has further claimed that they will be able to bring into their fold 250,000 entrepreneurs through their ‘Careem Partner’s Programme.’

Careem, which provides a taxi service to its customers through a mobile app, has said that it intends to build a state of the art research facility as well as a centralised call center to facilitate customers and drivers across the 50 cities they are targeting.

The statement comes at a time when ride-hailing services such as Uber and Careem have come under the scrutiny of the government which had even placed a ban on the services. Many of the vehicles employed by the companies had been seized in Lahore and Islamabad in the past week.

Albeit the service are currently active, this is pending negotiations between them and the government. Careem’s seeming future planning may indicate that they may reach some final consensus with the government.