21-year-old LUMS student dies after battling cancer

A 21-year-old student at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Mahnoor Shabbir passed away last night after battling cancer.

Mahnoor was diagnosed with cancer and she went through the excruciating treatment, only to face a relapse of the syndrome.

A few days ago, Mahnoor shared a post on social media about how she dealt with her life being affected by cancer, also requesting people for their prayers.

Unfortunately, She is no more between us. May ALLAH ALMIGHTY reward her with highest place in JANNAT. #MahnoorShabir u will be missed. pic.twitter.com/uZI0T99RqW — Hassan Ullah Shah (@shahhassanullah) February 7, 2017

Mahnoor’s death combating with cancer is a major turnover point for many. Her well-wishers, friends, family and every person who witnessed this news took to the social media to express their sorrow.

Mahnoor shabir I listened too much about her…..shocking n hearing strange about her namaz e janaza….#RIp — ………… (@TweetOrStone) February 6, 2017

MAHNOOR SHABIR A VERY STRONG GIRL WHO WAS FIGHTING AGAINST CANCER LOST HER LIFE TODAY. Inna Lillahe Wainna Ilaehe Rajiuon. Plz pray for her pic.twitter.com/IXKqrcnVOk — Shiza Ijaz (@shiza_ijaz) February 6, 2017

Life can be so cruel sometimes. A 21 years old girl Mahnoor Shabir lost her life battling cancer. Rest in peace Mahnoor. Ameen. pic.twitter.com/bcMEzA63SM — Osama. (@osamacaprii) February 6, 2017

RIP Mahnoor Shabir https://t.co/H26lkXiHH6 — اویس احمد (@humanistwinner) February 6, 2017