21-year-old LUMS student dies after battling cancer

7 hours ago BY Web Desk
lums

A 21-year-old student at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Mahnoor Shabbir passed away last night after battling cancer.

Mahnoor was diagnosed with cancer and she went through the excruciating treatment, only to face a relapse of the syndrome.

A few days ago, Mahnoor shared a post on social media about how she dealt with her life being affected by cancer, also requesting people for their prayers.

Mahnoor’s death combating with cancer is a major turnover point for many. Her well-wishers, friends, family and every person who witnessed this news took to the social media to express their sorrow.



