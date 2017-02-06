UK’s May to reiterate settlements breach of trust to Netanyahu

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to tell her Israeli counterpart that continued settlements in the West bank by the latter’s country continue to be a breach of trust between the two countries when the two meet. her spokesman said on Monday.

Although the meeting will be focused on the relationship between the two countries and bilateral matters of interest, the spokesman said the topic of peace in the middle east is likely to rise between the two leaders. “Of course I would expect the Middle East peace process to come up, and in that context the PM to reiterate our long-standing position that we see the continued increase in settlement activity undermining trust,” the spokesperson told reporters.

He further clarified that this was in no means a shift in policy, and that they would “put forward the very clear position that we have taken of needing to pursue a twin-track approach, recognising the right of Israel to live safe from terrorism.”

Benjamin Netanyahu on the other hand, is aiming at pushing the British Prime Minister to support his bid for a harder international view of Iran. Netanyahu told his cabinet the topic of Iran would be a diplomatic priority especially considering the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House me be the ideal situation to pick appart the Nuclear deal struck between Iran and the US under the Obama administration.

The meeting will be the first such between the two Prime Ministers.