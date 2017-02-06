Security agencies arrest terrorist of banned outfit

ISLAMABAD: A terrorist named Qari Haider belonging to a banned organisation was arrested on Monday by security agencies in Islamabad.

Sources revealed that the terrorist had fled to Afghanistan during anti-terrorism operation in Mohmand Agency. Lately, he came back from Afghanistan two days ago and stayed at his brother’s home in Hazro.

The security agencies took action on the basis of intelligence information. It was reported that interrogation of Qari Haider has commenced and it is expected that important information about the terrorist network will be revealed.