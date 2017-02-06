Raees not to be screened in Pakistan

Indian movie ‘Raees’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan will not be screened in Pakistan.

The censor board have said that Mahira Khan’s Bollywood debut will not be released in Pakistan.

Initially, the Bollywood flick was approved by censor boards in Sindh and Punjab and it was all set to be screened on Sunday, however, members of the film censor board in Islamabad recommended the movie to be presented to the full board due to some objectionable scenes.

The movie shows Muslims as gangsters involved in crimes and immoral activities whereas the Hindus have been given positive characters.