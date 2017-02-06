PSL2’s trophy unveiled in Dubai

Pakistan Super League (PSL) second edition’s winner trophy was unveiled on Monday in Dubai.

PSL Chairman Najam Sethi, alongside captains of the five participating franchises, was present on the occasion where ‘The Spirit Trophy’ was presented to the media.

“It is a gorgeous piece of art,” said Sethi. “Apart from the winning trophy, we will have three others as well. One for the best batsman which is named after the late Hanif Muhammad. The next one will be for the best bowler which will be named after the late Fazal Mahmood. And the last one will be for the best wicketkeeper of the tournament and it will be named after the late Imtiaz Ahmed.”

And the Imtiaz Ahmed Award for the Best Wicketkeeper for #HBLPSL is REVEALED! pic.twitter.com/iOeqRA9zKy — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 6, 2017

The Man of the Tournament Award for #HBLPSL revealed by none other than @realshoaibmalik! pic.twitter.com/yErkU9QVEz — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 6, 2017

Brand ambassador of the PSL Ramiz Raja was also present during the ceremony.

The Captains with the Chairman PSL at #TheSpiritTrophy reveal! pic.twitter.com/cgN89zqsC2 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 6, 2017

“Everything related to PSL is five-star; the trophy, the teams, the managers, the coaches. I feel privileged to be a part of such a dynamic process,” he said.

“It took a lot of hard work to put everything in place in the first edition. Plenty of people had their doubts if it will take-off, thankfully it did with flying colours,” he added.