PM inaugurates POF’s upgraded Brass Mill in Wah

WAH: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF)’s upgraded brass mill on Monday.

After the upgrade, the POF’s brass mill has become the largest of its kind in South Asia. The mill’s capacity of production has increased from 8,000 to 24,000 metric tonnes.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman POF Lt-Gen Umar Hayyat, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Minister for Defence Production Rana Tavir and SAFRON Minister Lt-Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch were also present on the occasion.