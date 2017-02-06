Founding PTI leader switches over to PML (N)

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) received a severe setback when Imran Khan’s close friend and one of PTI’s founding members, Tahir Khan Omarzai switched over to the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday.

Belonging to an influential feudal family, Tahir Khan announced joining the PML (N) during a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday morning. PML (N) Central Vice President and Advisor to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam welcomed Tahir Khan Omarzai into his party and said that he could lead the party and further strengthen its position.

Tahir Khan Omarzai who was a fellow of Imran Khan during his college days in Aitcheson, Lahore, was the first to announce his support and joining of the PTI on the day of its inception. His father, Akram Khan, remain an MPA from Charsada but Tahir Khan has never won any election for national or provincial assembly seats.

Former provincial minister Ihsan Ullah Khan who brokered Tahir Khan’s switch to the PML(N) has claimed more new entrance to the party in the coming days. He also claimed that in the next general elections, the PML(N) could give a new turn to Charsada’s politics by winning at least four out of six provincial and one out of two national assembly seats.

Welcoming Tahir Khan to the PML (N), Amir Muqam claimed that the KP government had totally failed in running the province and addressing the wishes and expectations of people from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that media reports confirm slipping of workers and stalwarts from PTI to other parties throughout the province.

Muqam has repeatedly denounced PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party colleagues for politics of agitations and protests. On the other hand, he defended the policies and achievements of the federal government and said that its policies were yielding positive results. He said that after the centre, Punjab, and Balochistan, the PML (N) will establish its government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He claimed that the PML (N) would achieve a landslide victory in the coming elections throughout the country.