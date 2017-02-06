Atif Aslam not singing for upcoming Bollywood film ‘Shab’

Filmmaker Onir, who had earlier confirmed that singing sensation Atif Aslam would croon a single for his upcoming film Shab, recently revealed he never recorded the song with him.

One Twitter user asked Onir, “Will we get to hear Atif Aslam’s song inShab or has it been removed due to Indo-Pak issues?”

The filmmaker, for whom Atif recorded the 2006 hit song Tere Bin, replied saying, “It was never recorded, so there is no question of removal.”

After being “bombarded” by his fans, Onir confirmed in September last year that the Pakistani star would sing a song for Shab.

The entertainment industries on both sides of the border were affected following the Uri attack. As a few Indian outlets imposed a ban on Pakistani artists working in India, Pakistani theatres pulled down Indian films in retaliation.