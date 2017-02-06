Alastair Cook resigns Test Captaincy

England Captain Alaister Cook has resigned from his position of leading the island nation’s test team.

The decision was made in the wake of England’s dismal performance in the recent away tour to India. The decision was made after consulting with the chairman of the ECB and Colin Graves.

Calling it “a sad day” in his career, Cook said it had been a huge honour to lead the Test team over the past five years. “Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team,” said Cook.

Cook lead England in 59 international encounters, bagging 24 wins and suffering 22 losses.