97 tech giants are suing Trump for immigration ban 

Alphabet, Google, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Intel and 90 other technology companies have filed a legal brief opposing Trump’s immigration ban on the grounds that it will harm companies’ business.

Donald Trump won the Presidential election in November 2016. He held the office as President of the United States a couple of weeks ago and immediately banned Muslim immigrants in the US. There have been many protests globally against the ban orders.

The ban will also affect world’s leading tech companies as they’ve employees from all over the world and it will be difficult for businesses to recruit and hire more talent. It will threaten the stability and competitiveness of American companies. The uncertainties will have an adverse impact on employees as well as the global marketplace.

The lawsuit titled “Motion for leave to file brief of technology companies and other businesses as amicus curiae in support of appellees” was filed in Washington court on Sunday 5, 2017.