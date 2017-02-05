Sindh governor, SAFRON minister discuss law and order, investments

States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Minister, Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, and Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair discussed law and order, foreign investment and other matters of mutual interest on Sunday.

During the meeting at the Governor House here, the governor said that in the wake of operation Zarb-i-Azb, law and order has been restored and efforts of the government in this regard are appreciable.

He stated that today Pakistan is peaceful, and environment for investment is quite conducive, especially Karachi has become very attractive for foreign investment, where the educated human resource is available.

The governor was of the view that because of its location, Karachi is a city of particular significance.

He said that foreign investment is inevitable for complete eradication of terrorism.

Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch briefed the governor about the steps taken by his ministry.