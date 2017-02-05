Saleem Shahzad to return to Pakistan on Monday

Former MQM leader Saleem Shahzad has announced his decision to return to Pakistan.

“Reaching Karachi in 48 hours Inshallah Pakistan Zindabad Karachi Zindabad,” he said in a tweet Sunday.

Reaching #karachi inshallah Monday morning may Allah Bless our city,province and my country Ameen — Saleem Shahzad (@saleemshahzad6) February 5, 2017

Shahzad said that, upon his return, he would announce which side he opts for.

He said that important people would come to him.

“Rumours of me joining MQM-Pakistan are false,” he said.

“I have been associated with politics since three decades, now is the time that Karachi’s politics takes place within the city and that also by its own residents,” Shahzad said.

Shahzad said that he will announce his political action plan tomorrow as well (Monday).

In 2015, the senior politician had expressed his desire to relinquish politics in a bid to utilise his experience in some other area.

Shahzad was suspended from the MQM a few years ago and since then he had not taken part in the party politics. He, however, regularly attended the party events in its London Secretariat.

Saleem Shahzad, who has been living in London in self-imposed exile for more than 20 years, is a former member of MQM’s Rabitta Committee (coordination committee).

He was among many MQM leaders who had distanced themselves with the party founder Altaf Hussain following his Aug 14, 2016 speech against Pakistan.

Just a week after Altaf Hussain’s anti-Pakistan speech, Shahzad had announced to return to Pakistan to ‘strengthen’ MQM’s breakaway faction—MQM Pakistan—that is being led by Farooq Sattar.