Prince Charles announces Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as ambassador of UK charity

LONDON: Prince Charles has appointed Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as the ambassador of the British Asian Trust at the trust’s fourth annual dinner at the Guildhall.

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, who is the President of the trust, made the announcement. More than 450 supporters and ambassadors of the organisation, including the Duchess of Cornwall, attended the event and helped raise £850,000 to support the trust and its projects in South Asia. The trust runs many projects in South Asian countries.

Rahat Fateh Ali performed before the audience and won praise. The celebrity producer Naughty Boy joined him on stage for the performance.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said: “I am delighted that the Prince of Wales announced that I will be working closely with the British Asian Trust as an ambassador to further support their work in transforming lives across South Asia.”

In recent months, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has enhanced his profile steadily at the international level. He has performed at the UN to a coveted audience. He was also recently given an award at the Oxford University. Prior to that, Rahat was the headline performer at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. He has also been given a lifetime achievement award in London.