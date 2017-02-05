PM to visit Peshawar soon to announce mega projects

Advisor to the Prime Minister Ameer Muqam on Saturday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would soon visit Peshawar and announce mega projects for the metropolis.

He was talking to a delegation led by former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Ziaullah Afridi here at his office.

Ameer Muqam said that the PML-N would resolve the Sui gas and electricity problems and start a metro bus service in Peshawar as it had in Lahore and Islamabad.

Ziaullah Afridi apprised the advisor of various problems faced by the people in his constituency PK-1 Peshawar. Ameer Muqam assured him that the problems would be resolved soon.

Later, Ameer Muqam attended a meeting at WAPDA House and directed the officials of the Pakistan Electric Supply Company to expedite work on the ongoing schemes.