Pakistani film ‘Azaadi’ to present story of struggling Kashmiris

The upcoming Pakistani film ‘Azaadi’ released their latest trailer on Kashmir Day highlighting the story of a man who sacrifices it all for the freedom of Kashmir and how his vision is carried forward by young people he inspires.

Starring Nadeem Baig, Moammar Rana and Sonya Hussayn, Azaadi will mark the directorial debut of Imran Malik, the son of veteran film producer/director Pervez Malik. Imran has also written the story while his brother Irfan Malik has produced the film.

The female lead is played by Actor Sonya Hussayn who said that the film also conveys a strong message regarding women’s empowerment.

The film is expected to release this year.

Azaadi is being shot by Australian cinematographer Ben Jasper (who also shot Hrithik Roshan-starrer Bang Bang) and features a soundtrack with music by Sahir Ali Bagga and tracks by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Quratulain Baloch and Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan.

Watch the trailer here: