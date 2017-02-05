Nawaz inaugurates every project thrice: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurates every project thrice.

“PM Nawaz Sharif inaugurates every project thrice. PML-N is not taking any action against the extremists in Punjab,” he said during a press conference in Washington.

“I will play a forceful role in parliament. Shifting power to the people is necessary for the sake of economic growth. The PPP devolved powers at the grass root level by conducting local body elections. Our party is continuously trying to resolve the problems of the people using our limited resources. The Karachi operation was not a joke,” he added.

He also criticized the government for its failure in implementing the National Action Plan (NAP).

“The federal government has totally failed in the enforcement of the NAP, whereas our party played its role to develop a consensus on the NAP,” he remarked.

He went on to say that the PPP had done more work in the public’s interest than any other party.