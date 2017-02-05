Karachiites reaffirm support to Kashmir cause

Karachiites observing Kashmir Day Sunday have reaffirmed their commitment and support to the demands of India-occupied Kashmir’s (IoK) inhabitants.

Talking to news agency Sunday, people from different walks of life said the right to self-determination is a crucial requirement for dignified existence of the people of occupied Kashmir.

Senior economist and academician, Dr Shahida Wizarat, urged the international community to adopt a rational approach towards the right to self-determination of the people of IoK.

She regretted that while similar calls made by people belonging to the first world and representing developed communities can be witnessed drawing international attention but the plight of the people of IoK, suffering from past 70 years, was being simply ignored.

“World community must realise their responsibility and extend due attention towards the demand of the people of India-occupied Kashmir,” reiterated the senior scholar and head of economic research centre Institute of Business Management (IoBM).

Dr Wizarat said resolutions regarding the right to self-determination made by people of Scotland in UK and Quebec province in Canada were repeatedly accepted as their genuine right.

“In cognizance of their rights, referendum were also held at the two places and despite making their preference, concerned communities still hold every right to review their decision through a fresh referendum,” she elaborated.

There were said to also exist examples of South Sudan and East Timor carved out of Sudan and Indonesia respectively on the basis of the right to self-determination. International community played its role in supporting the people of East Timor and South Sudan.

Dr Shahida Wizarat said IoK has emerged to be a cause of the serious situation in the region leading to series of terrorism-related incidents in Pakistan.

These facts, she said, must be duly and repeatedly highlighted by Pakistan and kept into consideration by the world community to prevent a snowball effect of the conflict itself and growing frustration of the deprived and victimised people.

Saghir Ali Siddiqui, an activist working for the rights of citizens, said countries sympathetic to the cause of the people of IoK needed to be more assertive in their efforts to help people of IoK get their demands virtually accepted.

Siddiqui was of the view that nations and states supportive to the cause of Kashmiris right to self-determination must also forge unity in their ranks and strengthen themselves.