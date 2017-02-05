Governor expresses resolve to continue supporting Kashmiris

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has said that Kashmir is the integral part and jugular vein of Pakistan, and expressed his resolve to continue supporting Kashmiris for the right to self-determination.

While addressing the 15th convocation of Iqra University, he said, “Our youths got degrees but there is a lack of confidence in them,” adding “We need to give confidence to youths so that they could showcase their talent and take an active part in the development of Pakistan.”

Highlighting the significance of universities, the governor said that universities are the barometer to measure the progress of any society and proving very beneficial in providing quality education.

“Karachi, the economic hub of the country, is of great significance with regard to its location. It also possesses ideal position for economic development and lucrative investment, but unfortunately, its image was defamed globally,” he added.

On this occasion, the governor conferred as many as 600 degrees to students of PhD, M Phil, masters and graduate level in various subjects, including media sciences, computer science, telecommunication, engineering, electronic engineering, education, and business administration. About 16 gold medals were also awarded to students who showed remarkable performance in various departments sponsored by different multi-national and national companies.