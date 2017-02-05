Dusty winds may increase asthma cases, warns Met Office

The Met department has forecasted dusty winds in Karachi till Tuesday so residents should make arrangements to brave the health issues they bring with it.

Health experts said that due to dusty winds, cases of asthma, cough, flu, allergy, eye infections, sore throat and nausea have increased.

Talking to a private news channel, Karachi Additional Director Health, Dr Nadeem Shiekh, said that children, elderly and those who have low immunity should not step outside unnecessarily in this weather, adding they should wear warm clothes and cover their face, nose and mouth as well.

He also advised children to avoid crowded gatherings because these diseases spread through close contact.

People should avoid oily food and drink plenty of water and soups, and not take antibiotics until their health expert recommends it, he concluded.