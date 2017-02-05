Delay in steering committee meeting causes confusion on exams schedule

Delay in convening the annual meeting of steering committee of Sindh Education and Literacy Department has created confusion about the schedule for 9th and 10th classes’ annual examinations.

The meeting is normally held in January. There are different stories roaming in the private and government schools of the city about change in the exams schedule. Some schools have got information that the exams will be held one month earlier by the end of February instead of the end of March.

The students at other schools have been told that the exams will start in the first week of March. The reason was said to be holding of the census in the country, starting from March 15.

This has upset teachers, students, parents, and the examiners as well. When Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK)’s concerned officials were contacted, they told that the people were making phone calls asking about the exams but the board was not in a position to confirm, as it had not received the schedule from education ministry till date because of unjustified delay in holding of steering committee meeting.

When the version was sought from Education and Literacy Department Additional Secretary Academics and Training, Aziz Fatima, she said there was some delay in the meeting for certain reasons. However, she added, everything was finalised and the meeting will be held on coming Tuesday or Wednesday.

The steering committee meets once a year. Sindh education and literacy department, assisted by the secretary education, presides over this important meeting—which is attended by the chairmen and controllers of examinations from all boards of examinations of the province, besides other senior officers from different sections of the department.

The steering committee decides entire education calendar for a year, including dates of exams, holidays and other academic activities.