Tribal MNAs urge federal cabinet to approve FATA reforms

Parliamentarians from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on Friday urged the federal cabinet to approve FATA reforms in its next meeting on February 7.

Speaking at a press conference here, the FATA National Assembly members belonging to different political parties said earlier there were some reservations but after meetings with government representatives, all of them were now backing the reforms in FATA. They said that the parliamentarians from FATA should be taken into confidence at all the stages of implementation of FATA reforms.

Independent MNA Alhaj Shah Jee Gul Afridi said there was consensus among parliamentarians that Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) should be replaced with Riwaj Act as it would bring FATA into mainstream of Pakistan. He said they agreed that FATA should be merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He said they wanted increase of financial allocation for FATA from three per cent to six per cent under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

MNA Syed Ghazi Gulab Jamal said billions of rupees were allocated but not much was seen on ground in terms of development in FATA. People of FATA needed development, education, health facilities and more employment opportunities, he added. Pakistan Muslim League (N) MNA Ghalib Khan said the world had its eyes on FATA because it was an important region. He said only two percent privileged section of population in FATA did not want implementation of FATA reforms.

While 98 per cent population wanted that these reforms should be put into effect, he added. He said in the past people from FATA left for other parts of the country which affected socio-economic progress in the region, adding peace was essential for investment in the tribal regions. The MNA said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) had its concerns on FATA reforms but now they also backed the steps initiated by the government. FATA members belonging to different political parties and independents including Sajid Hussain Turi, Muhammad Nazir Khan and Qaisar Jamal were also present on the occasion.