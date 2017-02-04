Motion against Nawaz biography order moved in Punjab Assembly

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) submitted an adjournment motion on Saturday over a Punjab government notification that directed all academic and public libraries to purchase a book written on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The motion, moved by the PPP’s Faiza Malik said that there is no need to place the book in public libraries, adding that it was unconstitutional to bind libraries to buy copies of Nawaz Sharif’s biography.

The motion demanded that the Punjab Assembly hold a debate over the matter.

Recently, the provincial government’s archives and libraries wing issued a notification urging libraries to buy and keep the book titled “Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Dastan-e-Hayat” authored by Tariq Ahmad Khan.