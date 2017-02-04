LHC dismisses plea against persons involved in cardiac stents scam

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking action against persons involved in cardiac stents scam after declaring it non-maintainable.

The court held that it could not order action on basis of mere allegations. The court further held that the petitioner failed to provide any evidence related to the allegations.

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the petition filed by Muhammad Khalid, a resident of DHA Lahore.

The petitioner had submitted that hospitals’ administration in connivance with suppliers and manufacturers used unregistered cardiac stents. He contended that the stents were sold at exorbitant price of 2500,000 each. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for action against the people involved in the scam.