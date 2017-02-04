LEAs bust RAW-funded MQM-L South African network

AAMIR MAJEED

The security agencies have launched a crackdown against the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) funded groups, based in South Africa, London, Bangkok and London, to stop financial aid to terrorists engaged in sabotaging peace of the city, Pakistan Today learnt reliably.

Taking the start, the security agencies have taken into custody three members of South Africa-based group, run by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) leader Anees-ul-Hassan, during raids in three different parts of the city. Few days ago, the law enforcers arrested South Africa-based Bobby Group activist and shifted all of them to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

In July 2016, the Sindh Rangers presented its finding before the Senate’s Standing Committee on Human Rights and revealed that the terrorist groups, engaged in sabotaging peace of the city, were funded from London, Bangkok, Canada and South Africa.

The paramilitary force revealed that it had obtained travelling documents of four Pakistani nationals, who were financing terror activities in Karachi from London, Bangkok, Canada and South Africa. Rangers had identified MQM-L leader Anees-ul-Hassan for financing party’s terrorist activities from South Africa.

A source privy to the development claimed, “There was enough evidence of links between RAW and MQM-L’. ‘RAW is in constant contact with MQM-L South Africa Unit in charge Anees-ul Hassan, MQM-L Canada Unit in charge Dr Syed Ali and MQM-L Belgium Unit in charge Saleem,” the sources maintained.

“Dr Syed Ali is main character of this financial terrorism racket,” the source revealed, adding that “A Pakistan-based MQM leaders Qamar Mansoor, who, according to reports, was hiding in Malaysia was also found engaged in provision of RAW funds to MQM-L terror wing.”

In recent action, four members of RAW backed MQM-L South Africa-chapter members were arrested,” the source disclosed. “Three of them were directly in contact with MQM-L South Africa Unit Incharge Anees-ul Hassan while one recently arrested member was associated with Boby Group, a sister group of MQM-L South Africa set-up,” the source added.

MQM-P Coordination Committee member Ameen-ul-Haque when asked for identification of Anees-ul-Hassan, he claimed that he had heard this name first time in his life. ‘I didn’t hear about this man even before MQM-P parted ways with the founder leader-led MQM-L,” Haque maintained.