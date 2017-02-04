JuD reappears under new name after crackdown

Jamaat-ud-Dawa has rebranded under the new name of ‘Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir’, just days after its Chief Hafiz Saeed was put under house arrest and a crackdown launched on the organisation’s activities.

Although still on the observation list of the authorities, the religious organisation has resumed its routine activities. Its ‘donation’ camps and ambulance centres across Lahore and other districts have restarted under banners calling for the independence of Indian-administered Kashmir.

The centres were closed down on the night of January 30 after the detention of Hafiz Saeed, the party chief, and four of his aides on accusations of disturbing peace and security. Law enforcers removed the banners and placards of JuD and its charitable wing of Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, which was also put on observation under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The two organisations have started activities under the name new of TAJK and were planning to organise events on February 5, which is observed as ‘Kashmir Day’ in Pakistan. The TAJK banners have been displayed in Lahore at Shahdara Chowk, Moon Market and Iqbal Town.

The TAJK has reactivated its donations centres and ambulance services in different districts of Punjab, including Lahore, which is the hub of its activities.

Only one centre, near the JuD headquarters at Markaz Al-Qadsia, is still functioning with workers seen collecting donations under banners seeking help for Kashmiris and Syrians.

After Hafiz Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Taiba was banned on January 14, 2002, the party renamed itself Jamaatud Dawa. The group has been on observation since January 17, 2007.

In the latest development, the Punjab government put FIF and JuD on the observation list on January 30 and under the second schedule of Section 11(1) EEE of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. In an order by the Federal Interior Ministry, it was stated FIF and JuD were harming peace and security and had violated UN Security Council’s Resolution 1267.