ISPR releases song expressing solidarity with people of IoK

The Inter-Services Public Relations on Saturday released a song as an expression of solidarity with the people of India-held Kashmir.

The song was released hours ahead of Kashmir Day, which is observed in Pakistan supporting the right of self-determination for the people of India-held Kashmir.

The ISPR paid a rich tribute to the youth of held Kashmir and their struggle in the song titled “Sangbaaz” (stone pelters). The song is picturised using actual footage from inside India-held Kashmir.

5 Feb…Solidarity with Kashmiris. Atrocities in Held Kashmir must stop. Kashmiris be given their right of self determination=UN Resolutions pic.twitter.com/b3VTJI89o4 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 4, 2017

The song starts with the popular chant of “We will take our freedom, from India we will take our freedom”, which is frequently heard in protests in the region.

“O Kashmir, your beauty depicts your pain, there are tears in your eyes and chains around your feet,” are the starting lyrics of the song.

“You can pluck out my eyes but can never snatch my dreams,” is the punch line of the song.

The song describes the oppression and hardships that the people of India-held Kashmir are subjected to by Indian forces. It also highlights the resilience and valour of Kashmiri youth.