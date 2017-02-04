Hamza criticises Imran for aligning with dictatorial regime in past

Hamza says ‘Imran Khan cannot become a PM over night’

Rafique urges Imran Khan to not use derogatory language

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader MNA Hamza Shehbaz has criticised Imran Khan for aligning with Musharaf’s dictatorial regime, meanwhile, the PML-N was struggling to maintain democracy.

He expressed these views while addressing a largely attended workers convention of the PML-N at Alhamra Cultural Complex.

The National and Provincial Assembly members, provincial ministers, party leadership and workers were present in large numbers.

Hamza Shehbaz said, ‘The ‘accountability seekers’ should know that besides exile, we faced accountability for eight years during Musharraf’s era, and Imran Khan should mend his ways and know that he cannot become a prime minister over-night by leveling allegations”.

Hamza Shehbaz said that his forefathers pledged to live and die for the country, “I am proud to be a grandson of labourer who highlighted labour movement in Pakistan”, he added.

Hamza Shehbaz denied the corruption charges against him and said that no proof has been presented.

Hamza Shehbaz credited the PML-N government for making Pakistan a nuclear state.

He further said that Imran Khan should answer about the contracts of the costly stones in KPK and Khyber Bank.

He said that the country would prosper and develop more under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Hamza Shehbaz paid tributes to the workers for their enthusiasm and said that party and leadership would be incomplete without the workers.

He said, “These are those workers who were sent to jail during Tehreek-e-Nijaat, Musharraf era and Judiciary Rehabilitation Movement and are the real asset of the party and we salute them”.

Addressing on the occasion, Saad Rafique said, “Nawaz Sharif is a democratically elected representative and no one should be allowed to insult him”, the change would come only through votes and the party has been elected through votes and urged Imran Khan to not use derogatory language.

Lahore PML-N President Pervaiz Malik said that the conspiracies of those afraid of progress of Pakistan would be foiled.