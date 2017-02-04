‘Extrajudicial killing’ triggers protest in Islamabad

Relatives of deceased demand immediate arrest of the culprit

The killing of a 27-year-old man at the hands of a police official in Sabzi Mandi area of the federal capital in the wee hours of Friday triggered a violent protest by the victim’s family and relatives.

Identified as Taimoor Riaz, the victim was shot dead by a police officer, Samiullah Niazi, of Eagle Squad near CDA Stop, I-10/1, at around 4:15 am after he failed to brake at a checkpoint.

The policeman reportedly fired three bullets at Riaz’s car as it sped past the checkpoint. One bullet hit the victim in the head, causing his instant death. However, the lady who was accompanying Riaz luckily remained safe in the volley of bullets the policeman had fired.

Later, the accused police official fled the scene when the vehicle was checked, and no weapon was found.

“We have initiated a search for the suspect,” said a police officer Pakistan Today talked to.

An FIR was registered with the Sabzi Mandi police station under the section 302/34 on a complaint filed by Taimur’s brother.

The police officials said Samiullah Niazi and Tariq of Eagle Squad had tried to stop Taimoor, but he accelerated instead, prompting the officer to open firing.

The family of the victim rejected the police statement as they held a protest on IJP Road against what they called an “extrajudicial killing”. They family members believe the police officer had not tried to flag down Riaz, demanding the CCTV footage was reviewed.

As the agitated family and relatives also set a police camp on fire besides bringing traffic to a halt, officials of the district commissioner office had to intervene to calm the protesters.

When contacted, District Commissioner Captain Mushtaq said that the family was assured of justice on merit.