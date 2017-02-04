Doctors recommend one more week of rest to Justice Azmat Saeed

Doctors have advised rest one more week of rest to Justice Azmat Saeed who is part of the 5-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) hearing the Panama leaks case.

According to hospital administration, Justice Azmat Saeed is feeling better now but no decision has been taken so far allowing him to go home. Doctors have advised him to rest for one more week, due to which the proceedings of the Panama leaks case are likely to be delayed further.

Recently, Justice Azmat Saeed suffered from heart problems and was admitted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology for treatment.